Rooftop lounge Z Bar debuts off Mag Mile

Photo: Z Bar/Yelp

By Hoodline
In the mood for handcrafted cocktails and sweeping views of the city? Head up to rooftop lounge Z Bar, which recently opened at the Peninsula Chicago off the Magnificent Mile.

Expect cocktail options like the Manhattan Royale made with 18-year-old bourbon, black truffle bitters, rye and laced with 24-karat gold flakes, per Eater Chicago; True North, with vodka, blanc vermouth, maple and hibiscus leaf; and the vodka-infused Dynasty with raspberry, lime and ginger.

Look for globally inspired food with offerings that include Malaysian style chicken and beef satay, mini sliders made with wagyu beef, a seafood platter, steak fondue and more. The full menu can be seen here.

Z Bar has received solid feedback, with a 3.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.

Nicola P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 23, wrote, "Absolutely loved this bar! The staff was friendly from the time we walked in to the time we left. Wonderful views of the city greeted us when we walked in."

Yelper Garrett Y. added, "Wow, Z Bar is an amazing new rooftop bar in the Chicago scene. I have always loved going to The Bar at the Peninsula for drinks, but now I think I found my new favorite!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Z Bar is open from 2 p.m.-midnight on Monday-Thursday, noon-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon-midnight on Sunday.
