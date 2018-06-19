Rooftop Mediterranean restaurant Aba opens in the West Loop

If you've got Mediterranean cuisine on the mind, a recent restaurant opening is need-to-know. The fresh arrival to the West Loop, called Aba, is located on the third floor of 302 N. Green St. This new offering focuses on raw and cooked protein for dinner and has rooftop seating for skyline views.
Expect raw menu options like charred lamb tartare with ginger, mint and lime served over rice, or the tuna with pickled red peppers and mustard seed. Warm cuts include offerings like beef short rib, grilled octopus, and lamb and beef kebabs. Hummus, spreads, seafood and hot and cold mezze (small dishes) round out this establishment's menu.
Thirsty? Aba's libations menu has you covered. Grab a signature cocktail like the Blueberry Spritz with Beefeater gin, blueberry cordial and lime, or the Aloe It's Me, complete with mezcal, aloe, lime and jalapeno.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 20 reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition has been warmly received by patrons.
Melissa A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 11, said, "It is such a gorgeous space, full of light and greenery making it so classy yet cozy. ... The food came out perfectly timed since it's tapas style and we didn't have to wait long for any of the food to come out. All of our dishes were delicious and fresh!"
Yelper Amanda D. added, "This literally has the best rooftop patio in the city. Amazing views, decor and ambiance. Presentation of the restaurant, food, cocktails make it Instagram worthy to even a jaded Generation Xer like me."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Aba is open from 4 p.m.-midnight on Monday-Thursday, 4 p.m.-1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 4-10 p.m. on Sunday.
