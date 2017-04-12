The container famous for malt liquor and cheap beer will now house the wine of summer. Imagine those games of "Edward Fortyhands."
Rosé is having a bit of a kale moment right now as it enters the realm of millennial popularity along with unicorn food and poke.
Between rosé magnums, the rise of "brosé", and even rosé Jell-O shots, it's clear that blush fever is in full effect.
RELATED: 5 things every wine lover needs
The 40-ounce bottle is cost effective. Most people spend around $15 to $20 for a traditional bottle of rosé and those bottles only hold 750 milliliters, or about 25 ounces of wine. Since a forty holds nearly twice that amount, they end up being quite a deal. These have been selling for just $16.
Just because it's cost effective doesn't mean it can't be fancy or at least French. Forty Ounce Wines, which also makes a muscadet, is produced in the Loire Valley by French winemaker Julien Braud.
RELATED: Wine-infused coffee is finally here
Want to purchase the rosé forty? You're going to have to plan a road trip!
They're for sale in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, California, and Colorado.
You'll have to move fast. Due to a difficult season in the Loire Valley, the company only produced 1,200 cases from the 2016 vintage so they probably won't last long.