Rosé season is right around the corner and this summer you won't even have to go through the effort of pouring a glass. Now, you can just drink it out of a forty.The container famous for malt liquor and cheap beer will now house the wine of summer. Imagine those games of "Edward Fortyhands."Rosé is having a bit of a kale moment right now as it enters the realm of millennial popularity along with unicorn food and poke.Between rosé magnums, the rise of "brosé", and even rosé Jell-O shots, it's clear that blush fever is in full effect.The 40-ounce bottle is cost effective. Most people spend around $15 to $20 for a traditional bottle of rosé and those bottles only hold 750 milliliters, or about 25 ounces of wine. Since a forty holds nearly twice that amount, they end up being quite a deal. These have been selling for just $16.Just because it's cost effective doesn't mean it can't be fancy or at least French. Forty Ounce Wines, which also makes a muscadet, is produced in the Loire Valley by French winemaker Julien Braud.Want to purchase the rosé forty? You're going to have to plan a road trip!They're for sale in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, California, and Colorado.You'll have to move fast. Due to a difficult season in the Loire Valley, the company only produced 1,200 cases from the 2016 vintage so they probably won't last long.