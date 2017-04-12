FOOD & DRINK

Wine lovers, rejoice! Rosé now comes in 40-ounce bottles

The container famous for malt liquor and cheer beer will now house the wine of summer.

Rosé season is right around the corner and this summer you won't even have to go through the effort of pouring a glass. Now, you can just drink it out of a forty.

The container famous for malt liquor and cheap beer will now house the wine of summer. Imagine those games of "Edward Fortyhands."

Rosé is having a bit of a kale moment right now as it enters the realm of millennial popularity along with unicorn food and poke.

Between rosé magnums, the rise of "brosé", and even rosé Jell-O shots, it's clear that blush fever is in full effect.

The 40-ounce bottle is cost effective. Most people spend around $15 to $20 for a traditional bottle of rosé and those bottles only hold 750 milliliters, or about 25 ounces of wine. Since a forty holds nearly twice that amount, they end up being quite a deal. These have been selling for just $16.


Just because it's cost effective doesn't mean it can't be fancy or at least French. Forty Ounce Wines, which also makes a muscadet, is produced in the Loire Valley by French winemaker Julien Braud.

Want to purchase the rosé forty? You're going to have to plan a road trip!

They're for sale in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, California, and Colorado.

You'll have to move fast. Due to a difficult season in the Loire Valley, the company only produced 1,200 cases from the 2016 vintage so they probably won't last long.
