Roti Modern Mediterranean adds new West Town location

Looking to chow down on some personalized Mediterranean fare? A new spot has you covered. Called Roti Modern Mediterranean, the fresh addition is located at 1012 W. Randolph St. in West Town.
With nine other locations in the city and more than 30 locations across the region, Roti Modern Mediterranean is a fast-casual restaurant that lets customers design their own entrees. Diners start by choosing a base -- rice, salad, flatbread or pita -- then their protein of choice -- chicken, steak, salmon or falafel. Then there's a selection of fillers to choose from, like red cabbage slaw, couscous, feta cheese or hummus, and sauces, including dill and cucumber yogurt, tahini and roasted red pepper. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a four-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, West Town'sRoti Modern Mediterranean is off to a promising start.
Jane V., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 24, said, "Went here for their VIP pre-opening event. We've been to other Roti restaurants, so I wanted to see how this new one compares to the others. Started off with a rice plate, chicken roti and steak roti. Then I added tomato and cucumber, red cabbage slaw, fresh vegetables, olives and feta cheese"
Yelper Naywri W. added, "This is smaller than the other ones I've been too; kind of like an express. Of course I had the rice plate with the spicy lamb meatballs."
Head on over to check it out: Roti Modern Mediterranean is open from 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.
