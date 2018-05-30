  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Round two: Italian spot Tutto Fresco reopens in Lakeview

Photo: Tutto Fresco/Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving Italian food? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in Lakeview. Called Tutto Fresco, the new addition is located at 2901 N. Ashland Ave.

After a seven-year run at 3829 N. Broadway, Tutto Fresco has made its way to Lakeview, with the same menu of Italian appetizers, soups, salads, pastas and pizzas.

Start your meal off with sauteed mussels in a choice of marinara or garlic oil lemon sauce, or beef carpaccio, thin slices of filet mignon with lemon, olive oil, capers and parmigiano cheese. For pasta, choose from a classic plate of spaghetti marinara or opt for something the popular linguine Alondra, featuring shrimp sauteed with garlic, shallots and broccoli and served in a white wine and dijon butter sauce.

The new arrival has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.

Nora H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 13, said, "Lovely neighborhood place. It has great pasta and comfort food. This moved from Broadway, and it is as good as it used to be and in a better space!"

Rebecca S. added, "We've been waiting for a replacement for our favorite Italian restaurant, Fiorentino's, and Tutto Fresco delivers. Delicious pastas; the gnocchi and lobster ravioli were both amazing. The kids loved the spaghetti and the gelato."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Tutto Fresco is open from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
