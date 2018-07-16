FOOD & DRINK

San Soo Korean Barbecue debuts in River West

By Hoodline
A new modern Korean restaurant has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 401 N. Milwaukee Ave. in River West, the fresh addition is called San Soo Korean Barbecue.

The restaurant comes courtesy of owner Christopher Kim, whose parents run the San Soo locations on the North Side and in suburban Morton Grove, along with Zach Friedlander and Alvin Kang from Aloha Poke Co., per Eater Chicago.

On the menu, offerings include steak tartare, seafood pancakes and kimchi stew, as well as barbecue options such as pork belly, short rib, rib-eye and beef brisket. Thirsty? Pair your fare with sake, beer, wine or a signature cocktail. Try the vodka-infused Shiso Mule with lime and ginger beer, or the Ahjoomargarita with tequila, agave and citrus.

San Soo Korean Barbecue is off to a promising start with four stars out of 13 reviews on Yelp.

Shaan H., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on July 10, wrote, "Eat here, you'd only be doing yourself a favor. Christopher Kim has opened a Korean barbecue restaurant that modernizes this iconic dining experience for today's sensibilities, and I couldn't be more grateful or satisfied."

Andy P. noted, "This place is my new favorite restaurant in the city. Amazing food and customer service. Highly recommend the Kalbi (beef short rib) and the spicy sauce. Also, really impressed with the decor and cool grills with ventilation so you don't come out smelling like smoke."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. San Soo Korean Barbecue is open from 4-11 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and from noon-10 p.m. on Saturday-Sunday.
