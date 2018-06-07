Satisfy your Mexican food cravings with these 5 Chicago newcomers

El Santo Taqueria
3352 W. Foster Ave., North Park
Photo: el santo taqueria/Yelp
New Mexican restaurant El Santo Taqueria has brought its Los Angeles-inspired fare to Chicago. In addition to its tacos, the newcomer offers cemitas, a Pueblan sandwich, as well as salads, appetizers and sides.
For cemitas, look for the barbacoa made with beef, avocado, pickled onion and Oaxacan cheese; the Angry Bird, with shredded chicken, jalapeno rings and yellow queso; and the Calabasas Rojas, with Mexican squash, mixed veggies, refried black beans and salsa roja.
The dining area is decorated with brightly saturated colors often associated with Dia de los Muertos, a Mexican holiday celebrated to remember the dead, according to the Chicago Tribune.
Yelp reviewers are excited about El Santo Taqueria, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 15 reviews on the site.
Yelper Alfonso G., who reviewed the eatery on May 15, wrote, "Incredible and delicious taqueria on the North Side. This place reminds me of incredible places in Mexico City. If you are looking for a different and new experience tasting tacos and other amazing and tasty Mexican food, this is the place."
Yelper Kevin K. wrote, "I completely underestimated this place. The tacos are fresh and the meat is so good. I had the barbacoa, the sweet pork and the carnitas, and I have no idea which was the best."
El Santo Taqueria is open from 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Dos Toros Taqueria
300 S. Wacker Drive, Loop
Photo: Brie G./Yelp
Dos Toros Taqueria is a casual Mexican spot with customizable bowls, quesadillas, burritos and taco plates. Located in the Wells St. Market food hall, it's the second Chicago outpost of the New York-based restaurant group from brothers Oliver and Leo Kremer, the Chicago Tribune reports.
Choose a base such as chicken, carnitas, carne asada or seasonal vegetables and add in your choice of fixings to complete your meal. Add in some chips and guacamole and grab a soda or beer to wash it all down. Dos Toros Taqueria also has gluten-free and vegan options. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Yelpers are generally positive about Dos Toros Taqueria, which currently holds four stars out of 11 reviews on the site.
Jacqueline F., who reviewed the new arrival on May 26, wrote, "I wasn't able to come here when they opened and the burritos were only $1. The line was out the door! Gave it a couple weeks and decided to satisfy my burrito craving for lunch."
Yelper Victor W. wrote, "Combining Chipotle with San Francisco-style Mexican food. It's a pretty nice fast-casual option. I was surprised by how good the Cali Quesadilla was, which I didn't even realize was a style."
Dos Toros Taqueria is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
Americanos
11060 S. Western Ave., Morgan Park
Photo: Americanos/Yelp
Americanos is owned by A.J. Castillo, who runs the business with his mother, Cynthia, and is a bar and Mexican spot with roots in Mexican-American cuisine, according to The Beverly Review.
Expect menu options like quesadillas, hot wings, tacos, tortas, soups, salads and sides. Try the fried chicken torta, which includes fried chicken, avocado salsa, refried beans, queso fresco, pickled red onion and cilantro, and pair it with one of Americanos' signature cocktails, like the Southside, with Bombay Sapphire gin, simple syrup, mint, lime and topo chico.
The restaurant currently holds 3.5 stars out of 34 reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.
Yelper Paxy D. wrote, "Dig the food! New spot with a limited but fresh menu that was perfect. I had the pozole and a fish taco, yum on both! Great flavor, decent serving size."
Lamont S. noted, "Excellent tacos, some of the best I've ever had. Drinks on point too. Definitely will be back."
Americanos is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday, 10 a.m.-midnight on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Taco Madre
823 S. State St., South Loop
Photo: taco madre/Yelp
Taco Madre in South Loop -- the fifth outpost of the Illinois-based business --has a wide range of breakfast, lunch and dinner options such as tacos, burritos, salads, tortas and more.
Expect to see specialty tacos with shrimp, chipotle mayo, lettuce and pico de gallo; chopped steak with chorizo and jalapeno; and American-style tacos with Mexican shredded cheese, lettuce and tomato. Taco Madre also has entrees such as the carne asada -- steak with sauteed onions, jalapenos and tomato served with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole. This new establishment also caters. You can see the full menu here.
Yelp reviewers are generally positive about Taco Madre, which currently holds four stars out of 58 reviews on the site.
Yelper Travis W. wrote, "Great option for fast tasty Mexican food. A+. Nice servers and clean restaurant."
David C. noted, "Lots of different taco options (get the Mexican street style, not the Americanized ones with cheese -- do it right), some burritos, tortas and the usual lineup. Food comes out quick and hot and very flavorful. "
Taco Madre is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 11-1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Chikis N Grill
2815 W. Diversey Ave., Logan Square
Photo: esmerelda r./Yelp
Casual Mexican eatery Chikis N Grill is serving up tacos, burritos, tortas, tostadas and more.
Try the carne asada burrito, all wrapped up with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, refried beans, avocado and cheese, or a pork taco with pineapple, cilantro and onions. Other protein choices include tilapia, sausage and chicken, and there are vegetarian options as well. Salads, nachos and chips and salsa also appear on the menu.
Chikis N Grill is off to a strong start with 4.5 stars out of eight reviews on the site.
Yelper Esmeralda R. wrote, "I just had some tacos from this place and they were so good! The steak was legit, not greasy pieces of meat like some places. So good and juicy. I also had a veggie taco, which was amazeballs."
And Kurt S. added, "Amazing flavor and extremely affordable. Highly recommend chips and guacamole. Chicken burrito is also amazing! My son is not a big Mexican food fan and the chef customized his order for him to love it. Highly recommend it!"
The eatery is open from 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.