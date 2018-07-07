Saturday is final day for Naperville's Ribfest

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) --Saturday is the last day to enjoy the food and fun at Naperville's Ribfest.
After a couple days of storms, the weather cooperated Friday, just in time for the crowning of best rib. Our own Rob Elgas helped judge the competition.
Uncle Bub's from west suburban Westmont won first place for best ribs and best sauce.
Gates are open Saturday from noon until 10 p.m. and the headlining musical act is Steven Tyler.
ABC7 is the media sponsor for Ribfest.