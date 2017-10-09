  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Chicago's Columbus Day Parade from 1-2:30 p.m.
HALLOWEEN

Is your state's favorite Halloween treat Candy Corn, or something else?

EMBED </>More Videos

When it comes to Halloween favorites, Candy Corn reigns supreme in the most states, but Sour Patch Kids are close behind. (Shutterstock)

Once again an online candy dealer has ranked the most popular Halloween candy by state, and once again a love-it-or-hate-it Halloween staple reigns supreme.

Interactive map courtesy of CandyStore.com

Candy Corn is the most popular candy in six states, according to CandyStore.com. Last year it tied Reese's Peanut Butter Cups to top the list, but this year it holds the #1 spot alone.

Sour Patch Kids are a close second, as the most popular in five states. Several candies tied for third, claiming four states.

The bulk candy seller determined the most popular candy by looking at the amount of each type of sugary treat ordered in every state and Washington D.C. over ten years (2007-2016) during the months before Halloween.

Watch the video above for highlights or see more data on CandyStore.com.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodcandyhalloweenchocolateu.s. & worldbuzzworthychildren
Load Comments
HALLOWEEN
Jack-o'-lantern carving for Halloween
Wacky pumpkins for sale in Chicago store
Hocus Pocus is making a return to Disney Channel
Decapitated man in Halloween display prompts 911 calls
More halloween
FOOD & DRINK
McDonald's to bring 'a lot more' Szechuan Sauce to restaurants this winter
Creepy clown delivers donuts in ambulance
Remove the stress through slow cooking
Shaw's Oyster Fest offers both raw and cooked options
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
5 wanted for assault, robbery of NU student at Chicago campus
Minnesota man lived with bodies of mom, brother for year
McDonald's to bring 'a lot more' Szechuan Sauce to restaurants this winter
Man suing Cubs, MLB after losing vision in left eye from foul ball at Wrigley
5 dead, 29 wounded in Chicago weekend gun violence
Decomposing body found after East Chatham fire
Caught on camera: Couple's fight at restaurant goes viral
Heightened security in place as Cubs return for Game 3 of NLDS
Show More
Friends mourn 2 young couples killed in quadruple-fatal crash
Three-second GIF causes huge online backlash for Dove
Mom of 6 killed in crash after visiting preemie twins in hospital
Police: Mayor's son punches her, knocking her to ground
At least 1,500 structures destroyed in California fires
More News
Top Video
U of C professor wins Nobel prize in economics
Carson Tate's household organization strategies
5 wanted for assault, robbery of NU student at Chicago campus
Decomposing body found after East Chatham fire
More Video