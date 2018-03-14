Today's Top Stories
FOOD & DRINK
Shamrock Shake giveaway at Daley Center Plaza on Wednesday
(Photo courtesy of McDonald's)
WLS
Wednesday, March 14, 2018 11:21AM
CHICAGO (WLS) --
McDonald's is giving away free Shamrock Shakes at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Daley Center Plaza in Chicago's Loop.
One shake per person. Available while supplies last.
Click here for more details.
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
