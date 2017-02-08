Celebrating Singles Awareness Day (or as the happily in love call it Valentine's Day) next week? Hooters wants to help mend your lonely heart with free food.
The restaurant is giving scorned lovers (or people who just like free stuff) the chance to destroy photos of their exes in return for a plate of wings.
Participating locations are giving away 10 free boneless wings when restaurant-goers purchase an order of 10 wings. The only catch, you must shred a picture of an ex.
There are two ways to redeem an old lover for a plate of wings: Online gives the option to shred, burn, bury or dart a digital picture of an ex for a digital coupon, or restaurant guests can bring a photo into a Hooters location and have them shred it. In person may be more cathartic.
The chain has even offered a handy guide of what to do with your ex's photo remains based on how long you were together, how it ended, and how long you've been broken up for.
This will be the second year that Hooters has offered to "shred em and forget em." Last year, over 25,000 people disposed of their ex for free food.
