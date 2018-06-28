Si-Pie Pizzeria opens new location in Lakeview

Si-Pie Pizzeria has opened the doors to its second shop, offering pizza, chicken wings, sandwiches and more. Situated at 3349 N. Sheffield Ave. in Lakeview, the pizzeria's original location is on North Broadway.
Expect signature pizza options like the Kabob with beef or lamb shawarma, green peppers and onions; the Buster with pepperoni, ham, sausage, capicola and peppers; and the BBQ Chicken with red onions and cilantro. Beef and meatball sandwiches, fried chicken and pasta dishes like spaghetti and ravioli round out this spot's menu.
Si-Pie Pizzeria has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp.
Ninos S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 23, wrote, "Was a fan of the Broadway location so decided to check out their Sheffield location and must say I was so impressed."
And Delmon G. wrote, "Love this place. Great slice selection, amazing flavors. It's a clean restaurant and well managed. Favorite slice is the gyros slice."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Si-Pie Pizzeria is open from 11 a.m.-midnight on Monday-Thursday and 11-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
