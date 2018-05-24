Slice of life: get to know Chicago's 3 newest pizza spots

Bonci
1566 N. Damen Ave., Wicker Park
Photo: Mark D./Yelp
Wicker Park newcomer Bonci was founded by Roman baker Gabriele Bonci, who brought his square sliced, authentic Roman-style pizza from Italy to the U.S. in 2017. Bonci's first location, in the West Loop, grew so popular that he recently opened a second outpost in Wicker Park, which offers seating and tables for dining in.
You won't see pepperoni on the menu at Bonci, which specializes in traditional Italian toppings on an airy, crackling crust. Topping combos include pumpkin sausage and provolone, cherry tomatoes and mozzarella or arugula and ham. Slices are dished out by weight, allowing diners to build their own samplers of five or more different types of 'za.
With a four-star Yelp rating out of 21 reviews on Yelp, Bonci has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Jinah Y., who was one of the first users to visit Bonci on May 15, wrote, "Walked by this place every morning for the last month on my commute, and finally stopped in for a Roman-style pizza feast. Between me and my boyfriend, we tried five different combinations of varying sizes."
Julianne Y. added, "Really delicious pizza. They cut it up any size you want with scissors. We got a strip of five different pizzas and it was reasonable. Different toppings than what you'd normally see. We went around 11 p.m. after having couple of drinks and it was the perfect midnight snack."
Bonci is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
Streeterville Pizzeria & Tap
355 E. Ohio St., Streeterville
Photo: Heather B./Yelp
New pizzeria Streeterville Pizzeria & Tap specializes in South Side-style thin crust pizza. Located in the space once occupied by Urban Crosta, which closed after just three months, its menu features panini sandwiches and salads, signature pizzas, a build-your-own pizza option, and a selection of draft beer.
Look for panini like the prosciutto caprese with a balsamic glaze and the chicken pesto with fresh mozzarella. For pies, expect to see options such as pesto and tomato with spinach and goat cheese, pulled pork with BBQ sauce and caramelized onions, and Buffalo chicken with celery and bleu cheese drizzle.
Rounding things out are salads: Caesar, Cobb and a house salad with romaine hearts, red onions, and cucumbers tossed in a choice of dressing.
With a four-star rating out of 37 reviews on Yelp, Streeterville Pizzeria & Tap has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Allison G., who reviewed Streeterville Pizzeria & Tap on May 16, wrote, "This place is a great little casual neighborhood spot ... We were there on a Wednesday, and they had half-price bottles of wine with a pizza purchase, which was a great deal!"
Andrew S. added, "This place is phenomenal. We are regulars here. Great thin-crust pizza with great variety in types and toppings. Previous to this ownership, this place was a revolving door of operators and the food was just okay. Happy to say the food is great and the management is great."
Streeterville Pizzeria & Tap is open from 4-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 4-11 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Jet's Pizza
3510 W Armitage Ave., Logan Square
Photo: isaias M./Yelp
Deep-dish pizza chain Jet's Pizza has extended its reach into Logan Square, where it's now serving up its popular Philly Cheese Steak, BLT, BBQ Chicken and Chicken Parmesan pies.
Customers can customize the style and flavor of their crust, with options like butter, garlic, poppyseed or parmesan, then select from among an array of toppings. Pizza is available for delivery or takeout.
With a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp, Jet's Pizza has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Emily J., who reviewed Jet's Pizza on April 10, wrote, "Really had a great experience with this Jet's! I ordered on the phone and spoke to Dan, who really should be selling luxury cars and making a hell of a lot more money with his awesome customer service."
Margo G. noted, "This Logan Square location was slammed on opening night. Great new pizza place in the area with the added benefit of seating, which means you can eat it right there piping hot if you choose."
Jet's Pizza is open from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 10-3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.