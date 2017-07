Something new for National Tequila Day

National tequila day is celebrated in the U.S. on July 24. The traditional Mexican spirit is used for a variety of mixed drinks, including margaritas. But you can use tequila in a variety of culinary crafts. Café La Fortuna , located in Hinsdale and Willowbrook, has a coffee margarita perfect to start your tequila celebrations. Alejandro Garcia-Palacios and Alejandra Garcia-Lavelli from Café La Fortuna joined ABC 7 to give a taste of their tequila concoction.Name of dish: Coffee Margarita "La Fortunita"1 ounce of tequila Patron coffee liqueur1 ounce of coffee liqueur1 ounce of orange liqueur1 ounce of cold brew, premade or bottled1 ounce of vanilla syrup5 ounce of iceTo prepare, add the ingredients into a clean empty blender.Blend for one minute, pour into a margarita type glass.Sip and enjoy.