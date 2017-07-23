Something new for National Tequila Day

CHICAGO --National tequila day is celebrated in the U.S. on July 24. The traditional Mexican spirit is used for a variety of mixed drinks, including margaritas. But you can use tequila in a variety of culinary crafts. Café La Fortuna, located in Hinsdale and Willowbrook, has a coffee margarita perfect to start your tequila celebrations. Alejandro Garcia-Palacios and Alejandra Garcia-Lavelli from Café La Fortuna joined ABC 7 to give a taste of their tequila concoction.
Link: http://www.cafelafortuna.com/
RECIPE:
Name of dish: Coffee Margarita "La Fortunita"
Ingredients:
1 ounce of tequila Patron coffee liqueur
1 ounce of coffee liqueur
1 ounce of orange liqueur
1 ounce of cold brew, premade or bottled
1 ounce of vanilla syrup
5 ounce of ice
Preparation:
To prepare, add the ingredients into a clean empty blender.
Blend for one minute, pour into a margarita type glass.
Sip and enjoy.