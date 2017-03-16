South Side traditions: Atomic Cake, peppermint pickle snack

CHICAGO --Chicago Tribune reporter, Louisa Chu, stopped by Windy City LIVE to chat about her recent article detailing the South Side specialty known as the Atomic Cake. She describes the sweet treat as historic, endangered, unique and delicious.
Her colleague and fellow Chicago Tribune reporter, Nick Kindelsperger, recently discovered the South Side peppermint stick and pickle snack.
The Chicago Tribune launched a new series called "What's the Story?" where they will answer your most burning questions about any of Chicago's food and beverages. To submit your question, please visit: chicagotribune.com/whatsthestory
For more information about the Atomic Cake, please visit Calumet Bakery: www.calumetbakery.com
To read more about the Chicago Tribune stories, please go to:
chicagotribune.com/atomiccake
chicagotribune.com/pickle