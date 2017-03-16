CAKE

South Side traditions: Atomic Cake, peppermint pickle snack

EMBED </>More News Videos

Chicago Tribune reporter, Louisa Chu, stopped by Windy City LIVE to chat about her recent article detailing the South Side specialty known as the Atomic Cake. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
Chicago Tribune reporter, Louisa Chu, stopped by Windy City LIVE to chat about her recent article detailing the South Side specialty known as the Atomic Cake. She describes the sweet treat as historic, endangered, unique and delicious.

Her colleague and fellow Chicago Tribune reporter, Nick Kindelsperger, recently discovered the South Side peppermint stick and pickle snack.

The Chicago Tribune launched a new series called "What's the Story?" where they will answer your most burning questions about any of Chicago's food and beverages. To submit your question, please visit: chicagotribune.com/whatsthestory

For more information about the Atomic Cake, please visit Calumet Bakery: www.calumetbakery.com

To read more about the Chicago Tribune stories, please go to:

chicagotribune.com/atomiccake

chicagotribune.com/pickle
Related Topics:
foodcakefoodWindy City LIVECalumet City
Load Comments
CAKE
Here are Oprah's Favorite Things in 2016
Muhammad Wilkerson a no-show at Jets' birthday celebration
'Sorry-I-Tased-You' cake doesn't cut it for Florida woman
Mom goes above and beyond to fulfill son's unusual birthday cake request
More cake
FOOD & DRINK
ABC7's Steve Dolinsky finalist for James Beard Award
Cheerios gives away seeds to boost bee populations
Sushi donuts are the latest food craze
Kitsune specializes in Japanese cuisine with Midwestern ingredients
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
24 students, 2 teachers sickened by possible CO at Bourbonnais school
Hacked McDonald's account tweets insults to Trump
Woman fatally struck by train in midst of modeling shoot
Snow day at the Shedd: Sea otters frolic in fresh powder
Body pulled from Lake Michigan ID'd as missing Lincoln Park man
Police: 3-year-old girl lived alone with dead mom for days
PHOTOS: Teen finds 7.44 carat diamond in state park
Show More
13 charged in heroin ring bust of suburban compound that made $1M a year, police say
River North building evacuated due to high CO levels, CFD says
FBI searching for couple wanted in double murder
Boys who tried to trick teacher with haircut honored
Family IDs girl, 16, fatally shot by police after stolen car rammed squad, cops say
More News
Top Video
Snow day at the Shedd: Sea otters frolic in fresh powder
2 federal judges find new Trump travel ban discriminatory
Trump's budget: Build up military, build the wall
NU fan who beat cancer heads to 1st-ever NCAA tourney game
More Video