Southwest Airlines flight featured peanut cookies

INDULGENTLY RICH SHORTBREADS

IRRESISTIBLE ROSEMARY SHORTIES

Southwest Airlines made Tax Day a little sweeter for passengers on a Tuesday flight from Chicago to Washington, D.C.Chef Jon Ashton created a cookie recipe that contains Southwest Airlines peanut packages.To get your own Southwest Airlines peanuts, book your flight on southwest.com For more information about Chef Jon Ashton, visit: jonashton.com Here are the recipes featured on the show.1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder1/2 teaspoon baking soda11 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature, cut into chunks2/3 cup packed light brown sugar1/4 cup sugarpinch salt1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract6 ounces chocolate chips2 packets Southwest Airlines nuts, chopped1. Sift the flour, cocoa and baking soda together into a bowl and set aside.2. In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, combine thebutter with both sugars; beat on medium speed until light and fluffy. Reduce speed tolow; add the sugars, salt and vanilla. Beat until well mixed, about 1 minute.3. Add flour mixture; mix until just combined.4. Stir in the chocolate chips and peanuts.5. Divide dough in half. Shape the dough into logs that are 1 inch in diameter. Wrapthe logs in plastic wrap and freeze them for at least 2 hours.4. Preheat oven to 325 F.5. Using a long, sharp knife, slice the dough into -inch-thick rounds. Place slices about 1inch apart on two baking sheets lined with parchment paper.6. Bake the cookies for 12 minutes. Remove from oven, and let cool on baking sheet 1 to2 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack, and let cool completely. Store cookies in an airtightcontainer at room temperature up to 1 week.Makes 36 cookies8 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened1/4 cup light brown sugar1 cup all-purpose flour3/4 cup ground almonds2 packets Southwest Airlines nuts, chopped1/4 cup Parmesan cheese1/2 teaspoon kosher salt1 teaspoon rosemary, choppedPinch cayenne pepper1. Preheat the oven to 350 F and position the racks in the upper half of the oven.2. Line your counter with a 15- x 18-inch sheet of parchment paper.3. Cream butter and sugar with a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment onmedium speed until light and fluffy.4. Add flour, ground almonds and peanuts slowly, mixing thoroughly after each addition.Add the cheese, salt and cayenne pepper and mix for 30 seconds.5. Turn the dough out onto the parchment-lined counter and divide it into quarters. Rolleach piece into a log measuring about 1 inch thick and 6 inches long. Wrap the logs inparchment paper, twist the ends, and refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour.6. Remove dough from parchment and cut 1/2-inch thick slices using a serrated knife.7. Place slices on a parchment-lined cookie sheet, spacing them about 1 inch apart.8. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, until the edges appear golden brown.9. Transfer cookies to a wire rack to cool.Makes 36 cookies