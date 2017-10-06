FOOD & DRINK

Brewery designs special craft beer to help ease menopause symptoms

EMBED </>More Videos

Beer promises to ease menopause symptoms (KTRK)

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. --
In the male-dominated beer industry, a plan to tap into the menopause market with a special ale for women, initially went flat. It took six years to get this unique craft beer ready for market.

"You don't say the word menopause to younger males without them just being eeked out," Joanne Francis, the co-owner of Portsmouth Brewery.

Francis is 58. Instead of letting naysayers add to her hot flashes and mood swings, Francis, her head brewer, and some local doctors and herbalists got sippin'.

"Initially we were just tasting the herbs that we used in tea form," said head brewer Matt Gallagher. "And then kind of like, 'yes, no maybe.'"

The label name Libeeration touts ingredients like chamomile, nettle, and some not-so-well-known herbs to potentially free you from menopausal symptoms.

Francis and her 50-something friends say they're hot - but happening. Guys always grab a beer, so why not them?

"Having a nice beer is helpful for our mental health. It's good for our social well-being."

The doctor says it helps ease menopause symptoms.

Related Topics:
foodbeercraft beerhealthwomen and healthwomens healthwomen's healthu.s. & world
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani talks about Taste Talks Chicago
Leon's Bar-B-Q to open new restaurant next month
Greek street food in far western suburbs
Extra Course: Frappe at Apolis Greek Street Food in Lisle
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Kenneka Jenkins' autopsy released after death in Rosemont hotel freezer
Deal reached to repeal Cook County soda tax
Cubs announce starting lineup for NLDS Game 1
Man makes beach rescue, gets stuck with huge hospital bill
Comedian Ralphie May dead of cardiac arrest at age 45
Proposed 2018 budget would raise fares, cut service on Metra lines
Leukemia survivor celebrates remission by running in Chicago Marathon
Las Vegas gunman left cryptic numeric note in room
Show More
Police: 3 in custody after Mag Mile purse theft, crash
Uber driver accused of peeping, burglarizing sorority
Police: Dog on highway didn't want to leave dead dog's side
Police respond to shooting near NIU campus
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Top Video
Leukemia survivor celebrates remission by running in Chicago Marathon
Police: 3 in custody after Mag Mile purse theft, crash
Kenneka Jenkins' autopsy released after death in Rosemont hotel freezer
Chicago organization mentors young girls to be leaders
More Video