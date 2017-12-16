FOOD & DRINK

Spice up holiday recipes with Savory Spice Shops

Cinnamon, vanilla, peppermint: just a few of the delicious smells of the holiday season. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Cinnamon, vanilla, peppermint: just a few of the delicious smells of the holiday season. And if you're looking to set your next holiday party together, just add a dash of spice.

Savory Spice Shops have two locations, Naperville and Chicago's Lincoln Square Neighborhood.

On Saturday, December 16, 2017, the Naperville location is hosting a Polar Express toy donation event from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Dianne Wrobel, the manager for the Savory Spice Shop in Naperville, stopped by ABC7 to add some spice to our holiday celebrations.

Polar Express
Saturday, Dec. 16, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Savory Spice Shop, 123 S. Washington St., Naperville
Admission/ Ticket Prices: No charge; participants are encouraged to bring a wrapped toy to donate
www.savoryspiceshop.com/il/downtown-naperville

RECIPE
Spice 'n Easy Horseradish Roast Beef Crostini
Ingredients:
1 pkg. Savory Spice Horseradish Dill Dip & Spread
2 c. sour cream
lb. thinly sliced roast beef (leftover or from the deli)
1 baguette
Olive oil
Sliced red onions and fresh dill for garnish (optional)

Preparation:
1. Stir together sour cream and Horseradish Dill Dip &Spread. Refrigerate 30 minutes or up to 1 day.
2. Slice the baguette diagonally into -inch slices.
3. Lightly brush each baguette slice with olive oil and bake in a 350 degree oven until lightly toasted. Set aside to cool (can be made a day in advance).
4. When ready to serve, spread each baguette slice with 1 tablespoon or more of the sour cream mixture; top with one or more slices of toast beef and garnish with sliced onions and some chopped dill, if desired.
