Squirrel vs. crow in battle over pizza slice

Left: (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh); Right: (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Feb. 9th is National Pizza Pie Day in the United States, but it looks like our neighbors to the north have started the celebration early.

Everyone knows the last slice is the most valuable slice and it's worth fighting for if you truly love pizza.

One lucky squirrel hits the jackpot after finding a stray slice of pizza on a street in Nova Scotia. Then a thieving crow swoops in to swipe the newfound snack out of its grasp.

Like any last slice battle, it comes down to who really wants it more.


The squirrel hides under a car, makes a break for it, and even drops the slice to charge the crow at one point.

This thriller ends with a cliffhanger. Hopefully, all is revealed in the next episode. (Also, maybe a little clarification from the source on whether or not that's actually a chipmunk.)
