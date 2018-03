St. Patrick Day's sandwiches

RECIPES

To celebrate St. Patrick's Day, James Lintelmann, executive chef at Baptiste & Bottle, made St. Patrick's Day sandwiches.For more information, visit: www.baptisteandbottle.com Salsa Verde Corned Beef SandwichCorned Beef Preparation:Corned Beef Brisket Brine1 cup kosher saltcup black pepper1 tbsp all spice1 tbsp coriander1 tbsp mustard seed1 tbsp red pepper flake1 tsp cloves3 cinnamon sticks (broken)8 bay leaves1/4 cup sliced fresh ginger2 sliced Spanish onion18 cloves of fresh garlic2 cups apple cider vinegar15 fresh sprigs of thyme1 gallon water2 lbs iceIn a large pot, place all the ingredients except for the ice and bring to a boil. Once the mixture has reached a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and pour in to the container that you will be brinning the brisket in. Remember that the container needs to be able to hold the brisket and all the liquid and not overflow. Add ice and stir until the mixture becomes cold and add the brisket. Cover and refrigerate for 14 days.1/2 cups kosher salt1/4 cup black pepper1 tbsp all spice1 tbsp coriander1 tbsp mustard seed1 tbsp red pepper flake1 tsp cloves3 cinnamon sticks (broken)8 bay leavesIn a mixing bowl add all ingredients and mix. Place in an airtight container until needed24 ounces American lager1 cup apple cider vinegar2 sliced Spanish onion10 cloves of garlic32 ounces water3 tbsp pickling spice1 brined beef brisketIn a large roasting pan that is taller than the top of the brisket, place the brisket in the pan. Add the rest of the ingredients and cover the pan with aluminum foil. Place in a preheated oven of 300 degrees and bake until tender. This can be anywhere between 4 to 6 hours depending on the weight of the brisket. Remove from the oven once it is fork tender. I prefer to let the corned beef cool in the remaining liquid overnight and slice it when cold. Then I take the cooking liquid and strain it and use it with the same amount of water to the braising liquid to reheat the meat.Salsa Verde2 tablespoon capers2 tablespoon cornichons1 teaspoon coriander1 teaspoon of black pepper2 egg yolks1 tablespoon of dijon2 tablespoon white wine vinegar1 tablespoon grape seed oil3 tablespoons of parsley3 tablespoons of cilantro,3 tablespoons of chervil1 tablespoon of tarago1 tablespoon of chivesLightly toast the pepper and coriander in a pan until fragrant. In a blender, add capers, cornichons, coriander and black pepper until smooth. Add in egg yolks, dijon and vinegar. Add in roughly chopped herbs. Drizzle in grape seed oil until the consistency is a little thinner than mayo. Salt to taste.Sandwich ingredients1 Torta buns2 slices of swiss cheese1/2 cup of sauerkraut (your favorite store brand)To assemble, slice corned beef and layer on a torta bun with swiss cheese and sauerkraut. Top with Salsa Verde sauce.