You'll have a chance to get a free Starbucks gift card worth $20 on Friday.At a giveaway in Millennium Park, 1,000 gift cards will be up for grabs. The giveaway starts at 2 p.m. at the Millennium Park Christmas tree. Near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Randolph Street.Look for the "Give Good" squad wearing red and green aprons. Gift cards will be available while supplies last.