Starbucks giving away free tea, no strings attached

The coffee chain is offering three fruit flavored teas for free on Friday, July 14. (Shutterstock)

It's a good week to be a fan of free food, and now Starbucks is joining the fun with Free Tea Friday.


The coffee chain said they would be introducing their customers to their new tea flavors with a one-hour giveaway.

"Customers in North America can try a complimentary Tall (12 fluid-ounce) Teavana Shaken Iced Tea Infusion during 'Free Tea Friday' on July 14 from 1-2 p.m.," an announcement on the company website reads.

The flavors you can try are Pineapple Black Tea, Strawberry Green Tea and Peach Citrus White Tea.

Starbucks' offer comes just three days after 7-Eleven's Free Slurpee Day, two days before McDonald's National Ice Cream Day giveaway, and on the same day as Krispy Kreme's 80th anniversary deal.
