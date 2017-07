Starbucks giving away free tea, no strings attached

πŸπŸ“πŸ‘βœ¨Free Tea Fridayβœ¨πŸπŸ“πŸ‘

Get a free ~tall~ Teavana Iced Tea Infusion Friday 7/14 from 1-2pm!



(Participating US and Canada stores.) pic.twitter.com/EtCnDD1lMU — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) July 13, 2017

It's a good week to be a fan of free food, and now Starbucks is joining the fun with Free Tea Friday.The coffee chain said they would be introducing their customers to their new tea flavors with a one-hour giveaway."Customers in North America can try a complimentary Tall (12 fluid-ounce) Teavana Shaken Iced Tea Infusion during 'Free Tea Friday' on July 14 from 1-2 p.m.," an announcement on the company website reads.The flavors you can try are Pineapple Black Tea, Strawberry Green Tea and Peach Citrus White Tea.Starbucks' offer comes just three days after 7-Eleven's Free Slurpee Day , two days before McDonald's National Ice Cream Day giveaway , and on the same day as Krispy Kreme's 80th anniversary deal