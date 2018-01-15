FOOD & DRINK

'Stock and Ledger' Brings New American Fare To The Loop

A New American spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Stock and Ledger, the fresh addition is located at 70 W. Madison St. (between Michigan Ave. & Garland Ct.) in The Loop.

Specializing in elevated American fare, Stock and Ledger is the latest project from executive chef Laura Piper and restaurateur Rodd Goldman of One North Kitchen & Bar.

On the lunch menu, expect to see starters like smoked trout with apples, endive, pickled sunchokes, bagel chips, and a horseradish crema; or a salt-roasted beet salad with French feta cheese, citrus, baby kale, and pumpkin seed granola tossed with cumin vinaigrette.

Switching over to the dinner menu, look for dishes such as chicken Kiev with herbed butter, lemon rice, and charred Brussels sprouts; or seared Colorado lamb with falafel, parsley and red onion salad, sumac, tahini, and lemon yogurt.

Rounding things out is an extensive wine and beer list, along with signature cocktails like "The Bull" with Old Forester, Demerara syrup, and aromatic bitters; and the "Deacon Blues" with Templeton rye, Fernet Branca, and harvest syrup. (You can check out the full dinner menu here and the drink menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of fourteen reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Michael G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 8th, said: "Awesome new spot in the Loop. Great atmosphere and great service. Food is amazing and fresh. Try it out. You won't be disappointed."

Yelper Naywri W. added: "This is in one of the old Rosebud locations. This is American with Louisiana and Spanish influences...Everything--including the staff and service--was great."

And Satonya B. said: "Everyone is awesome! The owner personally greeted us at the bar. The decor is beautiful! They have an extensive whisky selection, and the pork chop was delicious."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Stock and Ledger is open weekdays from 11am-10pm, and Saturday from 4pm-9pm. (It's closed on Sunday.)
