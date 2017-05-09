  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
FOOD & DRINK

Student gets free Wendy's chicken nuggets for a year after viral tweet

(Shutterstock)

What does it take to get free Wendy's chicken nuggets for a year? Just the most retweeted tweet in history.

Last month, 16-year-old Carter Wilkerson tweeted at the Wendy's account, asking how many retweets he would need to get free Wendy's chicken nuggets for a year. Wendy's replied saying 18 million, prompting Wilkerson to reach out to the Twitterverse to make his fast food dreams come true.


The Reno, Nevada teen's viral plea still hasn't reached 18 million retweets. But it did make a notable Twitter milestone when it surpassed the retweet count for Ellen Degeneres' famed Oscars selfie and became the most retweeted tweet in history.


On May 9, Wendy's granted Wilkerson's nuggets wish, saying they would also donate $100,000 to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption in his name.



"It'd be pretty cool to put on my college applications that I'm the No. 1 retweeted tweet of all time," Wilkerson told The New York Times.
Related Topics:
foodfast food restaurantu.s. & worldtwittersocial media
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
New 'Firework' Oreo hits store shelves
Park at Wrigley hosting Craft and Cuisine event
Charges dismissed against man accused of stealing mom's stew
Ji What A Find: Tortas in Wicker Park, Logan Square
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Spirit Airlines cancels flight, passenger brawl breaks out
Hiker from River Forest vanishes in Montana's Great Bear Wilderness
Are you eating your fleece?
Benny the Bull sued over injury during Chicago Bulls game
List of deals for Teacher Appreciation Week
Richard Simmons sues National Enquirer over sex change stories
Alderman given police protection after reported threat
Show More
Sucker punch in Las Vegas kills father of 5; man arrested
Teen with autism gets 'pugtastic' birthday wish
Slow and steady rain falls during morning commute
'Melrose Place' actor Antonio Sabato Jr. running for Congress
Retired Marine killed while trying to stop carjacker in Oak Park
More News
Photos
Photos show inside of home where toddler was found dead
8 arrested in Naperville online prostitution sting
Friendly fire may have killed 2 Army Rangers in Afghanistan
Harvey home destroyed by fire
More Photos