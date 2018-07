Summer recipes with a healthy twist

SARAH'S HEALTHIER SUMMER ENTERTAINING RECIPES

What if you could enjoy your favorite summer entertaining recipes - without all the guilt? The Balanced Babe Sarah Baker visited WCL with recipes for burgers, baked beans, blueberry pie and more that are healthy as well as tasty.FOR MORE ABOUT SARAH BAKER, VISIT: http://balancedbabe.com/about-balanced-babe/ 1 lb of ground turkey1 cup of kale12 cup of carrots1 cup of quinoa (cooked)12 cup onionGarlic powder14 cup Coconut amino acids1. Chop the kale and carrots into thinly diced pieces.2. Chop the onion into thinly diced pieces.3. In a large mixing bowl, mix together the turkey, kale, quinoa and carrots until well blended. Do this with your hands.4. Add the onion, garlic powder, and coconut amino acids to the bowl and mix together again.5. Heat a skillet with coconut oil.6. Shape each patty with your hands into a fist size portion and place 2 or 3 of them in the skillet.7. Cook on each side for about 5 or 6 minutes (or until well cooked through).8. Serve on a whole wheat or gluten free bun, or on lettuce wraps. Top with dijon mustard, coleslaw, or BBQ sauce for taste!2 tbsp olive oil1 white onion chopped2-3 garlic cloves to taste1 can pinto beans1 can butter beans2 tbsp apple cider vinegarliquid aminos to taste1 tsp chili powder1/2 tsp paprikaHimalayan salt to taste4 tsp liquid smoke1 can (15oz) no salt added tomato sauce3 tbsp pure maple syrup1: Throw all ingredients into a crock pot, cook on high for 7 hours, then let sit for an hour. Serve and enjoy!1 1/4 cup cornmeal1 cup nondairy milk1 cup whole wheat flour or oat flour1 tbsp honey3 tbsp vegan butter, melted1 tbsp baking powder2 tbsp coconut oilPinch of Himalayan salt1: Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F. Grease an 8 x 8 pan.2: Mix all ingredients together until well blended3: Spread evenly on the baking dish and bake for 20-25 minutes or until the top is lightly browned. Let sit for 15 minutes.8 ounces whole wheat or lentil fusilli or similar pasta1 small red pepper cored and diced1 cup broccoli1/2 red onion1/2 cup feta cheese1 can sliced black olives1/4 cup sliced pepperoni (optional - if you decide to look for organic / nitrate free)you can find low sodium low sugar italian oil and vinegar seasoning otherwise you can make your own with..2 tbsp red wine vinegar1/4 cup olive oil1/4 tsp of: basil, oregano, parsleySalt and pepper to taste1 tsp garlic powder1: Cook pasta according to package instructions.2: Drain, place in large mixing bowl and let cool.3: Add the remaining ingredients (besides the dressing) and toss together well. Then add dressing (add dressing ingredients in smaller mixing bowl first if making your own dressing).1 1/2 tsp vanilla extract4 cups frozen blueberries1 cup non dairy butter1/2 cup maple syrup2 tbsp lemon juice1/2 tsp cinnamon1/4 cup tapioca starch1 gluten free or whole wheat pre-made pie crust in a tin pie sheet1: Preheat oven to 350 degrees F2: In a large mixing bowl, combine all filling ingredients together and mix well, fill the pie crust/tin pie sheet and bake for around 40 minutes or until the sides of the crust are crispy. Set aside to cool for 15-20 minutes before serving.