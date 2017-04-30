  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Sunda restaurant celebrates Asian Pacific Heritage Month

May is Asian Pacific American Heritage Month and organizations around the U.S. are celebrating in unique ways. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
May is Asian Pacific American Heritage Month and organizations around the U.S. are celebrating in unique ways. Chicago restaurant Sunda New Asian invites everyone to try their new Asian Pacific inspired featured dishes throughout the month. Chef de Cuisine Mike Morales joined ABC 7 for a quick bite and to talk about the importance of honoring the contributions of Asian Pacific Americans.

Event: Asian Pacific American Heritage Month at Sunda
Date: May 1 - 31
Address: 110 W. Illinois St., Chicago, IL
Link: www.sundanewasian.com
Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month
