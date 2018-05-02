Superdawg announces death of matriarch Flaurie Berman

It is with profound sadness that we inform you that our matriarch, Florence Berman, passed away peacefully in her sleep last night. For seventy years, Flaurie worked alongside and supported her husband and best friend, Maurie Berman as they built a business and a family. pic.twitter.com/Zr5LQ8ZcqR — Superdawg Chicago🌭 (@Superdawg) May 2, 2018

The iconic Superdawg fast food restaurant in Chicago is mourning one of its founders, Flaurie Berman, who, along with her husband, started Superdawg 70 years ago."It is with profound sadness that we inform you that our matriarch, Florence Berman, passed away peacefully in her sleep last night. For seventy years, Flaurie worked alongside and supported her husband and best friend, Maurie Berman as they built a business and a family," a tweet from Superdawg's Twitter account said.Flaurie's husband Maurie Berman died in May of 2015. At that time, family and customers remembered the man who added Superdawg to Chicago hot dog lexicon. The restaurant, known for its Maurie and Flaurie mascots atop the building, was Berman's passion, his children said."The yellowness of the mustard, the tartness of the relish. If the onions weren't right from one grower, he would get them from a different grower," said Scott Berman, the couple's son.Maurie and his wife, Flaurie, started the business in 1948, overseeing every detail - from the building design to the food.When Maurie died, Superdawg, which only closes for three holidays out of the year, closed the day of the funeral. Staffers at Superdawg paid their respects by attending Maurie Berman's funeral wearing their Superdawg golf shirts.Maurie died at the age of 89, of heart problems.Almost nothing has changed since the restaurant opened. Even a second restaurant in Wheeling has the same look.Berman's children and their spouses help run the business and take great care to keep it consistent. They are now waiting on their third or fourth generation of Superdawg customers."People come as children, and then come back when they have children, and then those children bring they children," said Berman's daughter, Lisa Drucker.Maurie and Flaurie Berman were the grandparents of ABC7 digital producer Stephanie Drucker.