Sushi donuts are the latest food craze

Another viral raw fish trend is hitting Houston and this one is a sushi roll shaped like a donut.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Move over cronuts, there's a new donut on the foodie scene: the sushi donut?

What's a sushi donut, you ask? It's just as it sounds. It's a donut made completely of rice with toppings like fish, ginger, avocado, sesame seeds and wasabi.

We haven't been able to confirm any restaurants in the Chicago area are serving sushi donuts, but they've popped up on the menu at "Pokeology" in Houston.

Owner Jason Liao said he was thinking of new dishes to add to the menu at his second location. After his photo of the sushi donut went viral, he knew he had a winner.


If you see any sushi donuts in the Chicago area, let us know where in the comments!
