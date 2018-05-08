Sweet additions: Here's a taste of Chicago's 3 newest bakeries

FOOD & DRINK

Vanille Patisserie | Photo: Dean V./Yelp

Looking for the Chicago bakery of your dreams? We've found a lineup of new spots worth checking out the next time you're looking to indulge. From freshly baked croissants to macaroons, these new arrivals will satisfy your sweet tooth.

West Town Bakery & Tap


3626 N. Clark St. (between Patterson Avenue and Addison Street), Wrigleyville
Photo: Stephanie M./Yelp

The foodie-friendly West Town Bakery & Tap has opened up shop inside the boutique Hotel Zachary, across the street from Wrigley Field.

With a focus on local and natural ingredients, the new bakery and cafe is serving a variety of desserts and an assortment of dessert-inspired cocktails like a Bloody Mary topped with a chocolate-dipped chicharron, according to Eater Chicago. Menu selections include moon pies, cakes, cupcakes, cake pops and freshly baked pastries. Breakfast and lunch items are also available until 3 p.m.

Yelp users are excited about West Town Bakery & Tap, which currently holds five stars out of two reviews on the site.

Yelper Bonnie E., who reviewed West Town Bakery & Tap on April 10, wrote, "Another excellent addition to this fast-changing Wrigley area. Excellent service and ballpark-industrial vibe."

Taylor F. noted, "Cool little spot in Wrigley! Bomb food, coffee and views."

West Town Bakery & Tap is open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 7 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Vanille Patisserie


5229 S. Harper Ct. (between 52nd and 53rd streets), Hyde Park
Photo: Jas S./Yelp

Founded in 2002, Vanille Patisserie continues to expand with the addition of its Hyde Park confectionery, its fourth in the city. Specializing in French pastries, desserts and cakes and staffed with classically trained pastry chefs, the bakery comes courtesy of chef Sophie Evanoff, per its website.

Stop in for the handmade chocolates and candies, colorful macaroons with a crunchy meringue shell or croissants with savory or sweet fillings. Signature cakes, expertly decorated and paired with complementary fillings, are also available for order.

With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp, Vanille Patisserie has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Amanda D., who was one of the first users to visit Vanille Patisserie on March 4, wrote, "Service was excellent and apparently University of Chicago students and staff get 10 percent off a purchase! Adorable cookies and adorable desserts."

"This is a great addition to the Hyde Park community," Tiffany H. wrote. "Upon entering the store each time I am greeted with a hello and smile. This establishment is clean and has delicious desserts. On the side there are books, games and other activities you can engage in while sipping your latte (or tea) and having a wonderful treat."

Vanille Patisserie is open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 8 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

La Boulangerie


3129 W. Logan Blvd., Logan Square
Photo: Brad2388 B./Yelp

Four years after closing its doors, La Boulangerie has returned with a larger location and more seating in Logan Square, per Eater Chicago.

The cozy bakery and cafe, with outposts in Lakeview and Ravenswood, is serving fresh-baked breads, fruit tarts, galettes, sweet and savory crepes and macaroons in flavors like dark chocolate hazelnut and passion fruit. Delicately flaky croissants come in chocolate, almond and ham and cheese. Wash down your treats with seasonal coffees, espresso, mocha, hot chocolate or tea.

La Boulangerie currently holds 4.5 stars out of 13 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Shanti I., who reviewed La Boulangerie on Feb. 25, wrote, "Logan Square now has a charming French boulangerie to drink coffee and eat delicious food. They also have some substantial lunch items like sandwiches and savory crepes."

Eric B. noted, "It's great to have La Boulangerie back in Logan! The offerings are as delicious as you remember them. Their new digs are larger and gorgeous --an open, airy space with a large communal table in front, a few individual tables and a cozy nook with a small couch and comfy leather chair."

La Boulangerie is open daily from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
