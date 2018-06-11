FOOD & DRINK

Sweet and savory: Chicago's top 4 creperies

Photo: The Crepe Shop/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to try the best creperies in town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to score crepes in Chicago, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

1. The Crepe Shop



Photo: lynn s./Yelp

Topping the list is The Crepe Shop. Located at 2928 N. Broadway St. (between Oakdale and Wellington avenues) in Lakeview, the breakfast and brunch spot is the highest rated creperie in Chicago, boasting five stars out of 126 reviews on Yelp. The eatery says it's inspired by the street food of Paris and wants to put a modern spin on crepes, per its website.

The Crepe Shop offers both sweet and savory crepes with a number of caffeinated beverage options. Look for the Butter Me Up crepe with simple butter and sugar; the lemon curd with poppy seeds; and the ham and cheese, served with fontina, Mornay sauce and Dijon mustard.

2. Iguana Cafe



Photo: Shaji K./Yelp

River West's Iguana Cafe, located at 517 N. Halsted St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the daytime eatery four stars out of 658 reviews. First founded in Greece, the cafesays it offers Chicago's "most authentic European experience both in terms of taste and ambiance."

Look for savory crepes named for European cities such as the Amsterdam, complete with Gouda and Muenster cheeses, red peppers and oregano; the Budapest with ham, mozzarella and green peppers; and the Zurich, with chicken breast, Swiss cheese and onions. Dessert crepes, like the Taffy Apple with cinnamon and mixed nuts, appetizers, pasta and libations are also on the menu.

3. La Creperie



Photo: Alyssa B./Yelp

La Creperie, a wine bar and French eatery in Lakeview, is another go-to, with four stars out of 626 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2845 N. Clark St. (between Broadway and Orchard streets) to see for yourself.

A variety of sweet and savory crepes are on the menu. If you want to satisfy your sweet tooth, go for the Banana Sara with brown sugar caramel sauce topped with rum and vanilla ice cream, or the La Cacahuete with peanut butter, chocolate and banana. Looking for something heartier? Go with savory crepe options such as the Ratatouille, with roasted eggplant, onions, zucchini and tomatoes, or the Boeuf bourguignon, beef braised with burgundy, served with mushrooms, carrots and celery.

4. Pannenkoeken Cafe



Photo: Eriko D./Yelp

Over in Lincoln Square, check out Pannenkoeken Cafe, which has earned four stars out of 404 reviews on Yelp. You can find the breakfast and brunch spot at 4757 N. Western Ave. (between Leland and Lawrence avenues).

Inspired by a 2001 trip to the Dutch countryside, owner Linda Ellis fell in love with the large and thin pancakes of Holland called pannenkoeken, the business says on its website. Try sweet options like caramel apple, strawberry and raisin ginger, or go for the meat-topped bacon and cheese, ham and pineapple, and chicken and mushroom.
