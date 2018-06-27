FOOD & DRINK

Sweet arrivals: Check out Chicago's 3 newest doughnut shops

Stan's Donuts & Coffee. | Photo: Mark D./Yelp

By Hoodline
Nothing beats doughnuts, and if you're in the mood to enjoy them in Chicago, we've found a lineup of places that will excite your appetite. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're craving the indulgent treats.

Uptown Donuts


1122 W. Wilson Ave., Uptown
Photo: erik c./Yelp

Uptown Donuts is serving up a colorful assortment of handcrafted doughnuts. Look for frosted and glazed offerings available individually or by the half dozen. Frosting flavors include cherry, strawberry, lemon, cinnamon, vanilla and more.

Large items like bear claws, cinnamon rolls, fritters and traditional puffs also appear on this spot's menu. Need a jolt of caffeine? Grab a small or large coffee to pair with your doughnut.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 36 reviews on Yelp, Uptown Donuts has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Christine N., who reviewed the shop on June 11, wrote, "I'm so happy that Uptown finally has a doughnut shop that is not Dunkin' Donuts. The husband/wife team that owns, runs and makes the doughnuts are so friendly!"

Yelper Erin D. wrote, "Great space, excellent donuts, board games and coffee! Nice management, and very affordable! I like how they have some unusual flavors (matcha, fruit, old fashioned) and some classics."

Uptown Donuts is open from 6 a.m.-5 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)

Mr. B's Old Fashioned Donuts


25 S. Pulaski Road, West Garfield Park
Photo: steve s./Yelp

Mr. B's Old Fashioned Donuts is an extension of Chicago staple Old Fashioned Donuts, which has been open since 1972. This new offering brings the same popular recipes from the flagship location in Roseland to West Garfield Park.

The shop offers traditional powdered and glazed doughnuts, with or without fillings, and also offers a variety of other sweet treats. Expect menu options like apple fritter sundaes, doughnut holes, an ice cream sundae or chocolate bowtie doughnuts. Coffees, cappuccinos, mochas, macchiatos and more are available for sipping.

Mr. B's Old Fashioned Donuts' current rating of five stars out of four reviews on Yelp indicates the new addition has been warmly received by the neighborhood.

Yelper Thomas F., who visited on June 2, wrote, "Best doughnuts I've had in a long time. Doughnuts are fresh and extra large. Definitely my go-to spot for doughnuts."

Michal W. noted, "I want to give a shout out to the owner who drove to my place to deliver my order. Great doughnuts."

Mr. B's Old Fashioned Donuts is open from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.

Stan's Donuts & Coffee


181 N. Michigan Ave., The Loop
Photo: simon g./Yelp

Head over to Stan's Donuts & Coffee for doughnuts, coffee, tea and more near Millennium Park. The popular group of doughnut shops started in Los Angeles in 1963 and now has nine locations in the Chicago area. The newest outpost offers an extensive menu of baked goods and caffeinated beverages.

Expect menu options like standard glazed and powdered sugar cake, as well as specialty doughnuts like pistachio glazed, dreamsicle, red velvet and double chocolate old fashioned. This chain also offers caffeinated beverages, including espressos, lattes, mochas and americanos.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 77 reviews on Yelp, Stan's Donuts & Coffee has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Suann G., who reviewed the shop on June 17, wrote, "Stan's Donuts is amazing! According to the sign, it started in L.A. and the owner of Labriola in Chicago saw it featured on a travel show. He then worked with Stan to bring the concept to Chicago."

Sydney C. noted, "This is one of the smaller Stan's locations, but it was conveniently located within walking distance of our hotel. Between four of us we split and tried a number of doughnuts and a draft latte."

Stan's Donuts & Coffee is open from 6 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 6 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
