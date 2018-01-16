FOOD & DRINK

Switzerland bans boiling live lobsters

New laws in Switzerland look to prevent lobsters from feeling unnecessary pain. (Shutterstock)

A new law in Switzerland will make it illegal to boil live lobsters to prevent the animals from suffering unnecessarily.

The crustaceans must be stunned or killed instantly before cooking. The Swiss government is also requiring that live lobsters must be transported in their natural environment rather than on ice, according to SwissInfo.

The regulations, which go into effect in March, come as the scientific community is debating whether the animals are able to feel pain.

Animal rights groups, like PETA UK, applauded the decision as a "step in the right direction."
