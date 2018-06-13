  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: More than 50 charged in investigation of heroin, fentanyl sales on Chicago's West Side
Taco Bell free Doritos Locos taco day June 13 follows NBA 2018 Championship

You can get a free Doritos Locos Taco Wednesday and it's all thanks to the Golden State Warriors!

At the start of the NBA Finals, Taco Bell promised a free taco for every customer if a road team beat a home team during the series.

The Golden State Warriors accomplished that twice against the Cleveland Cavaliers on their way to another championship.

Because of their score, you can now score too!



Visit any Taco Bell between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday and ask for a free Doritos Locos Taco.

No purchase is necessary.
