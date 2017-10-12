FOOD & DRINK

Taco Bell launches clothing line with Forever 21

Will this look be hotter than diablo sauce?

LOS ANGELES --
Taco Bell is adding new items that you can't order off the menu.

The fast food chain is starting its own fashion line at Forever 21. The "fast-fashion" clothing retailer and fast-food brand introduced the new limited-edition collection inspired by iconic graphics of the taco chain.

The clothing items feature bold and playful prints ranging from Taco Bell's pink-and-purple bell logo to their variety of hot sauce packets.


Super fans and influencers flaunted the fun food clothing line -- "Forever Taco Bell" -- on the catwalk at a runway show and launch event in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

They went on sale at some Forever 21 locations and online on October 11.

To see all the looks, click here.

ABC News contributed to this report.
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
