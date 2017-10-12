Taco Bell launches clothing line with Forever 21

LOS ANGELES --Taco Bell is adding new items that you can't order off the menu.
The fast food chain is starting its own fashion line at Forever 21. The "fast-fashion" clothing retailer and fast-food brand introduced the new limited-edition collection inspired by iconic graphics of the taco chain.
The clothing items feature bold and playful prints ranging from Taco Bell's pink-and-purple bell logo to their variety of hot sauce packets.
Super fans and influencers flaunted the fun food clothing line -- "Forever Taco Bell" -- on the catwalk at a runway show and launch event in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
They went on sale at some Forever 21 locations and online on October 11.
ABC News contributed to this report.