Taste of Chicago 2018 music lineup announced

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The full music lineup for Taste of Chicago 2018 was announced Wednesday morning and includes Brandi Carlile, Juanes, Blackstar's Yasiin Bey and Talib Kweli, The Flaming Lips, and George Clinton Parliament Funkadelic.

Taste of Chicago will run from July 11 - 15 in Grant Park.

Tickets go on sale Friday at tasteofchicago.us.

For all Petrillo concerts, general seating starts at $18 and lawn seating is free. The Bud Light Stage will feature five days of free programming.

PETRILLO MUSIC SHELL - SCHEDULE OF PERFORMANCES

Wednesday, July 11, 5:30 p.m.
Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile, along with her longtime collaborators Tim and Phil Hanseroth. Opening the evening's performances is the Martha Redbone Roots Project.

Thursday, July 12, 5:30 p.m.
International Latin pop star, Juanes will headline Taste of Chicago on Day 2. The Colombian musician has won more than 20 Latin Grammy Awards and Grammy Awards combined. La Santa Cecilia will also perform.

Friday, July 13, 5:30 p.m.
Black Star, the Brooklyn hip hop duo formed in 1997 by rappers yasiin bey (Mos Def) and Talib Kweli, will headline. Kiran Gandhi, who performs as Madame Gandhi, is an electronic music artist and activist based in Los Angeles who will also perform.

Saturday, July 14, 4:30 p.m.
The Flaming Lips, from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, have been together since 1983. They are famous for their elaborate live shows, which feature costumes, balloons, puppets, video projections, complex stage light configurations, giant hands, large amounts of confetti, and frontman Wayne Coyne's signature man-sized plastic bubble, in which he traverses the audience. Le Butcherettes is a garage punk band from Guadalajara, Mexico, and now based in El Paso, Texas, will perform. And Chicago's Half Gringa is set to kick off Saturday's performances, led by Izzy Olive.

Sunday, July 15, 4:30 p.m.
George Clinton Parliament Funkadelic revolutionized R&B in the 1970s, twisting soul music into funk. BJ the Chicago Kid, a Chicago artist on the rise, and The Boy Illinois will also perform.

BUD LIGHT STAGE - SCHEDULE OF PERFORMANCES
(subject to change)

Wednesday, July 11
Noon-1 p.m. - Raii and Whitney (R&B)
1:20-2:20 p.m. - You Are Here (Rock)

2:40-3:40 p.m. - NDPNDNT (Hip Hop)-ChicagoMade A&R Auditions Winner
4-5 p.m. - Kiara Lanier (Alt/R&B)
5:20-6:20 p.m. - Archie Powell & The Exports (Rock)
6:20-7:20 p.m. - DJ Mike P

Thursday, July 12
Noon-1 p.m. - Co-still (Hip Hop)
1:20-2:20 p.m. - Lester Rey (Contemporary Latin)
2:40-3:40 p.m. - Aniba Hotep & the Sol Collective (Soul/R&B)
4-5 p.m. - Dave Weld (Blues)
5:20-6:20 p.m. - Marina City (Rock)-ChicagoMade A&R Auditions Winner
6:20-7:30 p.m. - DJ Mike P

Friday, July 13
Noon-1 p.m. - Black Bear Combo (Balkan Brass Band)
1:20-2:20 p.m. - Friday Pilots Club (Rock)
2:40-3:40 p.m. - Beats y Bateria (Global Electronic)
4-5 p.m. - Matt Muse (Hip Hop)-ChicagoMade A&R Auditions Winner
5:20-6:20 p.m. - MASN (Pop/R&B)-ChicagoMade A&R Auditions Winner

6:20-7:30 p.m. - DJ Mike P

Saturday, July 14
11-11:40 a.m. - DJ Mike P
Noon-1 p.m. - CASE (Pop)
1:20-2:20 p.m. - Kingfatz (Hip Hop)
2:40-3:40 p.m. - Fee Lion (Electro/Pop)
4-5 p.m. - Emann & Jojo (Hip Hop)-ChicagoMade A&R Auditions Winner
5:20-6:20 p.m. - Bianca Shaw (R&B/Hip Hop)
6:20-7:30 p.m. - DJ Mike P

Sunday, July 15
11-11:40 a.m. - DJ Mike P
Noon-1 p.m. - Young DRA (Hip Hop)
1:20-2:20 p.m. - The Claudettes (Indie Blues)
2:40-3:40 p.m. - Adam Ness (Alt R&B)-ChicagoMade A&R Auditions Winner
4-5 p.m. - Emily Blue (Pop)-ChicagoMade A&R Auditions Winner
5:20-6:20 p.m. - Sa'Rayah (Soul/R&B)
6:20-7:30 p.m. - DJ Mike P
