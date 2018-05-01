DESSERTS

Taste test: Oreo releases three new flavors

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">(Credit: Nabisco)</span></div>
Once again, Oreo is giving cookie lovers something new to try - this time they're bringing in some summer-themed flavors.
Customers are encouraged to try the unique flavors, Cherry Cola, Piña Colada, and Kettle Corn, and then vote for their favorite.

The trio beat out "hundreds of thousands" of submissions to Oreo's #MyOreoCreation contest.
The treats will be sold nationwide and voting is open between April 30 and June 30.
