The 2018 winner of Peapod's Next Best is ...

It was down to the final 3 -- Keeta's Kookies, Plin Pasta and Umland's Crunchy Cheese Bites.

Which product took this year's prize as 'Peapod's Next Best?!'

For more information on Peapod visit, visit: https://www.peapod.com

**Peapod Offer! $20 off your next order of $100 or more for new and existing customers. NEW customers get 60 days free delivery.

Just head to Peapod.com and enter the code WCL2018. This offer is valid until 4/30/2018.

Congratulations to ALL of our Finalists and Semi-Finalists!

Aunt Winnie's Frozen Cookie Dough: https://www.auntwinnies.com/
Capannari Ice Cream: https://www.capannaris.com/
Eat Moore Cakes: http://www.eatmoorecakes.com/

The Flavor Unit's Egg Rolls, Etc: http://www.theflavourunitcorp.com/
Gayle V's Best Ever Grilled Cheese: https://www.gaylesbestever.com/
GenX wines: https://genxwines.com/
Connect with Keeta's Kookies: https://www.facebook.com/Keetas-Kookies-579148642241667/
Kitchari: https://www.chutneydevis.net/
Lekkco Belgian Dark Chocolate Spread: http://lekkco.com/

lil'g 100% Organic baby foods: http://www.lilgourmets.com/
Phyter: https://phyterfood.com/
Plin Pasta: https://www.osterialanghe.com/
Totally Chipotle Bloody Mary Mix: http://www.totallychipotle.com/
Umland's Crunchy Cheese Bites: http://umlandspuredry.com/
Zoe's Anything Sauce: https://www.lnlchicago.com/
