The 5 best Korean eateries in Chicago, ranked

1. Crisp
Photo: Johnny L./Yelp
Topping the list is Crisp. Located at 2940 N. Broadway Ave. (between Oakdale and Wellington avenues) in Lakeview, the Korean spot is the most popular restaurant of its kind in Chicago, boasting 4.5 stars out of 2,674 reviews on Yelp.
The eatery serves up Korean fried chicken and specialty sandwiches and bowls. Expect menu options such as the Baby Buddha, which includes a choice of three veggies on a bed of rice topped with an egg; the Seoul Steak Bowl with Korean beef and bulgogi served over rice with green onions; and the Chi-Town Chicken burrito with rice, tomato and carrots wrapped up in a tortilla. Check out the full menu here.
2. En Hakkore
Photo: elaine y./Yelp
Next up is Bucktown's En Hakkore, situated at 1840 N. Damen Ave. (between Churchill and Moffat streets). With 4.5 stars out of 636 reviews on Yelp, the Korean restaurant, which offers tacos and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
This joint features classic Korean bibimbap rice bowls alongside tacos and other fusion snacks. Check out menu options like the signature house bibimbap with rice, kimchi, a hard-boiled egg and other vegetables, and the Paratha Taco Combo with choice of barbecue beef, pork or tofu served with onion, mushroom and cilantro. The full menu can be seen here.
3. Sushi Joon
Photo: penny l./Yelp
Lincoln Square's Sushi Joon, located at 5503 N. Lincoln Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Japanese and Korean spot five stars out of 163 reviews. This family-owned and operated business started in its current form in 1997.
The restaurant features sushi, rice bowls, noodle dishes and more. Grab sushi by the piece a la carte style or opt for a more hearty portion with options like the eight-piece Monster with cucumber, avocado, tuna and salmon, or the B.L.T. roll with bacon, lettuce and tuna. See the full menu here.
4. Da Rae Jung
Photo: kyle d./Yelp
Da Rae Jung, also in Lincoln Square, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 383 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5220 N. Lincoln Ave. to try the cozy eatery that specializes in Korean barbecue for yourself.
On the menu, look for dishes like bulgogi with beef, onions and carrots; roasted baby octopus; and broiled mackerel. Appetizers and soups round out this spot's menu.
"Absolutely excellent quality of service and food!" wrote Yelper Victoria K. "The restaurant is owned by the nicest and sweetest couple who really do make you feel at home there. The side dishes are all homemade and delicious!"
5. Susie's Noon Hour Grill
Photo: shuang z./Yelp
Finally, there's Susie's Noon Hour Grill, a Rogers Park favorite with 4.5 stars out of 255 reviews. Stop by 6930 N. Glenwood Ave. to hit up the Korean and breakfast and brunch spot next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.
This location offers breakfast and lunch fare at economically pleasing prices. Three-egg omelets served with hash browns or toast can be stuffed with a variety of options. Check out omelet combos like bologna and cheese, broccoli and cheese or ginger, garlic and carrot. Other entrees include spicy pork fried rice, spicy chicken with garlic sauce, Korean pancakes and more.