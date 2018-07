The Dapper Doughnut opens in the West Loop with made-to-order mini doughnuts

Craving desserts? You're in luck: a new shop has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 131 N. Clinton St. in the West Loop, The Dapper Doughnut specializes in fresh, made-to-order mini cake doughnuts. Formerly Beavers Coffee + Donuts, the owners rebranded and reopened as a franchise in the nationwide chain, per a news release Doughnuts are made in-house daily and customers can choose from 24 different toppings and sugars. Options include peanut butter, chocolate sprinkles and blueberry lemon glaze, to name a few, that can be used in endless combinations. Thirsty? Pair your treat with a premium-grade roast coffee. Check out the website here The new addition has received two Yelp reviews so far, which give it a five-star rating.Sam W., who reviewed the new spot on July 2, wrote, "Formerly Beavers Coffee + Donuts and now The Dapper Doughnut. They still sell the same amazing fresh fried mini doughnuts and toppings, with a new, more polished look."Yelper Ye S. added , "I love it so much! The size of doughnut here is so small and it makes me feel less guilty while eating sweets."Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: The Dapper Doughnut is open from 7 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)