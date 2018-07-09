FOOD & DRINK

The Dapper Doughnut opens in the West Loop with made-to-order mini doughnuts

Photo: Eva S./Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving desserts? You're in luck: a new shop has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 131 N. Clinton St. in the West Loop, The Dapper Doughnut specializes in fresh, made-to-order mini cake doughnuts. Formerly Beavers Coffee + Donuts, the owners rebranded and reopened as a franchise in the nationwide chain, per a news release.

Doughnuts are made in-house daily and customers can choose from 24 different toppings and sugars. Options include peanut butter, chocolate sprinkles and blueberry lemon glaze, to name a few, that can be used in endless combinations. Thirsty? Pair your treat with a premium-grade roast coffee. Check out the website here.

The new addition has received two Yelp reviews so far, which give it a five-star rating.

Sam W., who reviewed the new spot on July 2, wrote, "Formerly Beavers Coffee + Donuts and now The Dapper Doughnut. They still sell the same amazing fresh fried mini doughnuts and toppings, with a new, more polished look."

Yelper Ye S. added, "I love it so much! The size of doughnut here is so small and it makes me feel less guilty while eating sweets."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: The Dapper Doughnut is open from 7 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
