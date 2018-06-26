The Front Room brings drinks, jazz and more to West Loop

A music-centered spot for cocktails and French Creole-inspired fare has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called The Front Room, the new addition is located at 844 W. Randolph St. in the West Loop and features live jazz and blues.
On the menu, look for the muffuletta with Italian ham, pepperoni, mortadella and provolone inside an herb-focaccia bun and served with New Orleans-style olive salad. Want to crank up the heat? Look for the spicy jambalaya made with okra, black-eyed peas, red peppers, carrots, celery and long grain rice garnished with house Creole spice blend.
Pair your meal with beer, wine or a handcrafted cocktail like the String of Hearts (Rittenhouse rye, Cachaca, spiced pear liqueur) or the Hemingway daiquiri with Plantation pineapple rum, cherry liqueur and lime. (See the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, the establishment is off to a strong start.
Jim T., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on June 17, wrote, "Love the dark moody vibe of this place! Went with my girlfriend and found it cozy and intimate. The Sinatra tunes playing softly in the background, some solid drinks and great food and attentive service made this a wonderful night for us."
And Nathan M. added, "Nice ambiance -- quieter than typical West Loop Randolph spots. We enjoyed the mussels and the crab BLT. Sit outside in the summer!"
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. The Front Room is open from 5-10 p.m. on Wednesday, 5 p.m.-midnight on Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-2 a.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
