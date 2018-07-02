FOOD & DRINK

The Pasta Bowl adds third location with new eatery in Lincoln Square

Photo: The Pasta Bowl/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Italian restaurant has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called The Pasta Bowl, the fresh addition is located at 4343 N. Lincoln Ave. in Lincoln Square.

Pasta Bowl's first location opened in 1996, and the new brick-and-mortar location is the restaurant group's third offering in Chicago.

Expect pasta, paninis, salads and appetizers. Menu options include lobster ravioli with tomato, spinach and white wine sauce; linguine pesto with Parmesan; and the sausage panini with provolone, peppers and marinara. This spot also caters. Check out the full menu here.

The Pasta Bowl has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Jessica E., who was among the first Yelpers to review the eatery on June 21, wrote, "The seafood pasta was perfect! They don't skimp on anything and all of it tasted amazing. I would highly recommend this place if you're looking for some good, traditional Italian meals."

Head on over to check it out: The Pasta Bowl is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
Taste of Chicago: Sun Wah Barbecue, Fronen Foods
Te'amo Boba Bar opens on Near North Side
The 5 best Korean eateries in Chicago, ranked
Wish Bone recalls Italian dressing after an allergy alert
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
VIDEO: Woman robbed, knocked down by 4 thieves in Loop
Donnie Rudd found guilty of 1973 murder of wife
Crews battle apartment fire in South Shore
3 girls among 6 shot in East Garfield Park
3-year-old birthday girl dies after man stabs 6 children at her party
Roseanne Barr coming back to TV?
Missing boys, soccer coach trapped in Thailand cave found alive
11 hospitalized after hazmat incident at Chicago meatpacking plant
Show More
Man run over by CTA bus on SW Side, police say
Teacher caught on video in bizarre break-in attempt
23 shot, 3 killed, in city weekend gun violence
Dancing doctor agrees to license suspension
Dancer has both legs amputated after tour boat explosion
More News