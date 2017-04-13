The sculpture, called "Beauty and the Peep," was entered in the Carroll County Arts Council "PEEPshow." The contest has nearly 200 works of art made from or inspired by the popular springtime confections. Belle was created by Candace Birger at Westminster Cake Studio.
Though Belle has been getting attention online, Executive Director Sandy Oxx points out there are plenty of other impressive works. She told ABC, for example, that one entry is a functioning Peep-shaped guitar.
There's also R2-D2, Mr. Potato Head and a Games of Thrones-themed dragon sculpture.
This is the 10th year this contest has run. Last year, the entries featured a record 34,000 Peeps. The pieces are on display in Westminster, Maryland, but you can see entries and participate in donation-based voting on the contest's website.
