FOOD & DRINK

Life-size Belle created for Maryland Peep art contest

EMBED </>More News Videos

An arts council in Maryland hosts a PEEPshow for works inspired by the Easter treat. (Courtesy Carroll County Arts Council)

Beauty and the Beast fans, here's a little eye candy for you, just in time for Easter: a life-size Belle, made of Peeps.

The sculpture, called "Beauty and the Peep," was entered in the Carroll County Arts Council "PEEPshow." The contest has nearly 200 works of art made from or inspired by the popular springtime confections. Belle was created by Candace Birger at Westminster Cake Studio.


Though Belle has been getting attention online, Executive Director Sandy Oxx points out there are plenty of other impressive works. She told ABC, for example, that one entry is a functioning Peep-shaped guitar.



There's also R2-D2, Mr. Potato Head and a Games of Thrones-themed dragon sculpture.

This is the 10th year this contest has run. Last year, the entries featured a record 34,000 Peeps. The pieces are on display in Westminster, Maryland, but you can see entries and participate in donation-based voting on the contest's website.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Walt Disney Studios and this station.
Related Topics:
foodcontestsartcompetitionmovieseastercandy
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Chef Jimmy Bannos shares easy Easter recipes
Rosé now comes in 40-ounce bottles
Teen's quest for Wendy's nuggets gets huge Twitter support
Consumer Reports: 100 calories of Easter candy
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
US drops 'mother of all bombs' on ISIS forces in Afghanistan
Delaware judge convicts girl in fatal school bathroom fight
Mom pleads guilty after 3-year-old hung up by feet, beaten to death
United, Chicago airport officials questioned about passenger dragged off flight
Jostens jeweler gives closer look at Cubs World Series ring
Mom sues Home Depot, delivery company over child's drowning
Fake-check ring bust leads to toddler in hotel surrounded by meth
Show More
Investigators say fear holding back info on Ohio massacre of 8 family members
Motorcycle rider beheaded in freak accident was expecting child
Police: Girl fought off would-be kidnapper in South Chicago
Garbage truck, car collide in deadly Southwest Side crash
DOJ: Detroit ER physician charged with female genital mutilation
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Man shot in Brighton Park garage
United, Chicago airport officials questioned about passenger dragged off flight
Rolling Stones' 'Exhibitionism' opens Saturday
More Video