Three satisfying food and drink events in Chicago this week

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of Chicago food and beverage. From a hands-on cooking class examining social and political conflict around the world to a comfort food-infused Motown dance party, there's plenty to see, do and taste if you're hungry for something new.---Join Uptown's Peterson Garden Project and chef Alvin Yu to explore how conflict shapes food and culture. The hands-on cooking class will take a closer look at iconic dishes from around the world -- including Burma, Ethiopia, Syria and Haiti -- to examine how they've been affected by social and political unrest.Thursday, May 31, 7-9 p.m.Head down to Hyde Park for the neighborhood's fifth annual Brew Fest. The weekend-long street party promises more than 50 different beers and ciders to taste, as well as plenty of food and DJs spinning hip-hop and house music.Saturday, June 2, 12 p.m.- Sunday, June 3, 9 p.m.Get your Sunday Funday fix at the '70s-style gastropub Rhyme or Reason, where Gerald McClendon, aka The SoulKeeper, and his band will be playing two sets of classic Motown sounds. DJ Mark Fuller will also take the stage to keep hip-hop and R&B anthems spinning through the evening.The kitchen will sling your comfort food favorites, like towering burgers and poutine -- past dark. And drink specials -- including $7 margaritas, $6 draft beers and $3 for the shot of the night -- will run throughout the party.Sunday, June 3, 4-9 p.m.