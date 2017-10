Toasting the Chicago Cubs with their official vodka

The Chicago Cubs are continuing their playoff run. Game 1 of the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers is Saturday, October 14, 2017. And you can toast to the team's success, using the official Vodka of the Cubs. EFFEN Vodka has launched limited-edition Chicago Cubs co-branded bottles. A mixologist visited the ABC 7 to show off some of the fan favorite cocktails from Wrigley Field.Ingredients:2 parts EFFEN Vodka1 part Fresh Lime Juicepart Simple Syrup3 parts Ginger Ale2-3 slices of Fresh GingerPreparation:In a shaker, muddle ginger and simple syrup. Add fresh lime juice and vodka and shake with ice. Fine strain into a tall glass over ice. Top with ginger ale.Name of dish: Grand SlamIngredients:1 part EFFEN Vodka1 part Fresh Pineapple Juice1 part Fresh Lemonade1 part Fresh Orange JuicePineapple Wedge and Cherry for GarnishPreparation:Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice and mix well. Pour into a rocks glass and garnish with pineapple wedge and cherry.