Toasting the Chicago Cubs with their official vodka

CHICAGO (WLS) --The Chicago Cubs are continuing their playoff run. Game 1 of the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers is Saturday, October 14, 2017. And you can toast to the team's success, using the official Vodka of the Cubs.
EFFEN Vodka has launched limited-edition Chicago Cubs co-branded bottles. A mixologist visited the ABC 7 to show off some of the fan favorite cocktails from Wrigley Field.
Sparkling Mule
Ingredients:
2 parts EFFEN Vodka
1 part Fresh Lime Juice
part Simple Syrup
3 parts Ginger Ale
2-3 slices of Fresh Ginger
Grand Slam
Preparation:
In a shaker, muddle ginger and simple syrup. Add fresh lime juice and vodka and shake with ice. Fine strain into a tall glass over ice. Top with ginger ale.
Ingredients:
1 part EFFEN Vodka
1 part Fresh Pineapple Juice
1 part Fresh Lemonade
1 part Fresh Orange Juice
Pineapple Wedge and Cherry for Garnish
Preparation:
Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice and mix well. Pour into a rocks glass and garnish with pineapple wedge and cherry.