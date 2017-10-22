RECALL

Recall alert: Trader Joe's recalls salad for possible listeria contamination

Trader Joe's recalls one of their salad products due to a possible Listeria contamination. (Photo/Trader Joe's)

By Alexa Friedman
NEW YORK --
Trader Joe's has recalled their Kohlrabi Salad Blend because of potential listeria contamination.

The supermarket has removed all bags of this product with a "best before" date between October 14, 2017, and October 16, 2017 from its shelves nationwide.

A statement on the Trader Joe's website warns, "If you have purchased Kohlrabi Salad Blend with any of the specified date codes, please do not eat it. Instead, we urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe's for a full refund."

According to Trader Joe's, no customers have been infected due to the potentially contaminated salad.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodtrader joe'slisteriaproduct recallsrecallsalad
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
RECALL
Dishwashers recalled due to risk of fire
Boy, 2, crushed by IKEA dresser; First death since recall
Roundys recalls chili, soup products due to possible contamination
Diono car seats recalled; may not protect kids in crash
More recall
FOOD & DRINK
Watching for hidden sugar
Where to eat and drink in Champaign-Urbana during homecoming weekend
Extra Course: Coffee shops in Champaign
KFC Twitter follows 11 Herbs and Spices, intrigues internet
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Police: Man killed after pickup truck intentionally rammed
More than a dozen skimming devices found in ATMs across city
Body found in search for missing 3-year-old girl near Dallas
1 dead, 21 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Woman killed, 2 others hurt in SW Side stabbing
Evanston girl raises money for breast cancer after mother's diagnosis
Justin Timberlake to headline Super Bowl LII halftime show
DCFS investigating after 1-month-old boy dies at West Town home
Show More
Ohio police officer fatally shot at domestic dispute call
SUV crashes into north suburban restaurant, injures 9 people
Newspaper delivery man's car stolen with 2 young kids inside
38 accuse writer/director James Toback of sexual harassment
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Brookfield Zoo animals enjoy Halloween treats
Chicago area woman celebrates 111th birthday
Woman searching for 'guardian angel' who returned lost wallet
Friday Flyover: Conant High School
More Photos