FOOD & DRINK

Trader Joe's recalls salads over concerns shards of glass, plastic inside packaging

The Trader Joe's recall includes their White Meat Chicken Salad, Curried White Chicken Deli Salad and Turkey Cranberry Apple Salad. (Trader Joe's)

PHOENIX --
Trader Joe's says it has recalled several packaged salads after a supplier said there may be shards of glass or hard plastic inside.

The grocery chain said Saturday on its website that packages of white meat chicken salad, curried white chicken deli salad and turkey cranberry apple salad sold in some areas that expire from Nov. 10-21 could be contaminated.

The products are labeled with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's "inspected" code P-40299.

The warning applies to white meat chicken and curried white chicken deli salads sold in Arizona, California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma or Texas.

Turkey cranberry salads sold in California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Oregon or Washington are at risk.

Trader Joe's said products with other "inspected" codes were not affected because they were created at separate sites.

The chain apologized and urged customers to discard the products or return them for a refund.

For more information, click here.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodrecallsaladu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Turkey giveaway benefits South Side families in need
Chicago restaurant group opens The Aviary NYC
Hot Cheetos turkey will spice up Thanksgiving dinner
Couple finds dead frog in drink at Fla. Waffle House
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Shots fired in attempted robbery on Green Line train in South Loop
Man charged after off-duty CPD officer stabbed in South Shore
Police: Man charged after bumping erect penis against woman at Midway CTA stop
Car crashes into Cook County squad car after shooting on South Side
LaVar Ball downplays Trump role in getting son released in China, prompting response
Neighbors host 2nd Halloween for child with leukemia
5 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Man tied up, robbed in his Lincoln Park home
Show More
Man, 32, charged in murder of Mokena bartender
David Cassidy, 'Partridge Family' superstar, in critical condition with organ failure
Kids get to try hottest toys at Chicago Toy & Game Fair
Daily Herald: Suburban Education Lab
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Tom Petty's California lake house listed for $5.9M
Conrad Chicago hotel rooms for $11.14 a night sell out
Chicago Weather: Cars spin out, crash during 1st snowfall of season
Thieves smash displays, steal watches at Mag Mile store for 2nd time
More Photos