Try new types of food for World Vegan Month

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Living a healthier lifestyle starts with the right diet. And many people around the world are removing animal products from their meals and going vegan. November is world vegan month; a time to celebrate and learn about what it means to focus on plant-based diets.

Lifestyle expert and author of "Live to Wynn" Maisha Wynn, visited ABC 7 to show how to cut dairy and meat from your diet without losing some of your favorite flavors.

To stay connected with Maisha or learn more about LiveToWynn, got to www.livetowynn.com

Mushroom, Black Olive, Spinach Vegan Pizza
Number of Servings: 8
Ingredients
-1 pre-made 10" vegan pizza crust
-1 1/2 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil

-1/3 cup of organic tomato basil marinara sauce
-Handful of spinach
-8 to 10 leaves of dried oregano
-2 ounces of So Delicious Dairy Free Mozzarella Shreds
-1 ounce of So Delicious Cheddar Jack Shreds
-1/2 pound of mushroom sliced (button, shiitake, portobello or a mix)

-10 to 12 Greek kalamata olives, halved

Directions:
-Preheat oven to 450F. Brush entire pizza crust with olive oil and spread pizza sauce outward from the center of the crust, leaving a 1/2-inch margin at the edges. Sprinkle with dried oregano. Sprinkle half of the cheese onto the crust, top with mushrooms, spinach and olives, then sprinkle remaining cheese on top.
-Bake for 8-10 minutes, or until the cheese around the edges turns yellow. Watch for the cheese, as vegan cheese cooks differently. It does not brown or caramelize in the same manner as natural mozzarella cheese.
-Cut into 8 slices and serve.
