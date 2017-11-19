Turkey giveaway benefits South Side families in need

South Side church and business leaders gave away hundreds of turkeys on Saturday to Chicago families in need."Often times we forget about the families that don't have the money for turkey, don't have the money for meals," said Early Walker, owner of W&W Towing.For the past few years, Walker has partnered with Sweet Holy Spirit Church to donate the turkeys, just in time for Thanksgiving."People are hurting, people are hungry even with all of our efforts there are people that go untouched and so all of us we're going to be grateful and eat turkey or what have you on Thursday we should be mindful of somebody else," said Bishop Larry Trotter, of Sweet Holy Spirit Church of Chicago.Victoria Seals is among the thousands benefited from the giveaway."To be able to have a turkey and the rest of the trimmings and things coming with it brings us together," Seals said, who has family members with disabilities and has seen a reduction if assistance.Families got a turkey, plus all the fixings to making a full Thanksgiving meal."People can actually shop, throughout the building and pick up with they need and what they eat," Trotter said.