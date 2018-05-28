FRUIT

Two melons just sold for record $29,000 at auction

How good are $29,000 melons? Some people in Japan are about to find out after a two Yubari melons reportedly sold at auction for a record amount.

How much would you pay for really good melons? How about $29,000? That's how much two melons sold for at auction in Japan, according to Fortune Magazine.

It's a new record for the most expensive melons ever. The report says the two melons were grown in the municipality of Yubari, which is known for its melons.

A fruit and vegetable packing company called Hokuyu Pack purchased the pricey treats to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the firm's establishment. They plan to put the luxury melons on display before cutting them up and sharing with customers.
