FOOD & DRINK

Vintage cocktails to kick off your Super Bowl party

Super Bowl LI is coming up on February 5, 2017. But before the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots kickoff, vomFASS has a few cocktail recipes you may want to try. vomFASS is a European-style store selling imported oils, aged vinegars, wines, spirits, liqueurs, and specialty foods. vomFASS Naperville opened in November 2016 and is the only Illinois location, and one of only 35 in the entire United States. Michael Aldrich, owner of vomFASS Naperville, joined ABC 7 to show off a few cocktails perfect for your Super Bowl party.

Link: http://naperville.vomfassusa.com
RECIPES:

Blueberry Mango Fizz Mocktail

Ingredients:
8 oz sparkling water, chilled
T. vomFASS Blueberry Balsamic Star
tsp. vomFASS Mango Balsam
Slice of fresh ginger and mint sprig for garnish (optional)

Preparation:

Measure the vinegars and pour into glass over ice. Add the seltzer, garnish and enjoy.

Makes 1 drink.

Tip: For a fizzier drink, make sure the sparkling water is chilled, and add it last (after the other ingredients) to promote even mixing without stirring.

The Riverwalk Cocktail

Ingredients:
6 oz. sparkling water, chilled
1 oz. vomFASS Cherry Balsamic Vinegar

1 oz. vomFASS Honey Balsamic Vinegar
2 oz. vomFASS Rye Whiskey
1 T. vomFASS Grenadine
Sour Cherry for garnish

Preparation:
Measure vinegars, rye whiskey and grenadine into a glass over ice and stir. Add sparkling water and garnish with a sour cherry

Makes 1 drink.
